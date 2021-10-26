Brazilian civil construction activity increases in September

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 21:09:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in September rose to 50.5 points, from 51.2 points in September 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, said the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI).

According to CNI, Brazilian civil construction activity in September also grew from 49.7 points in August this year.

The capacity utilization of the country’s civil construction segment in September this year improved to 65 percent, up from 62 percent in September 2020, but it slightly declined from 66 percent in August this year.

The indicator measuring the number of job positions in the local civil construction sector in September this year dropped to 48.9 points, from 50.1 points in September 2020, and from 49.1 points in August this year.