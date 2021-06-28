Brazilian civil construction activity increases in May

Monday, 28 June 2021 21:53:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in May rose to 48.4 points, from 37.1 points in May last year, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to a report from the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI). Brazilian civil construction activity in May also improved from 46.5 points in April this year.

According to CNI, the capacity utilization of the Brazilian civil construction segment in May this year rose to 63 percent, up from 53 percent in May 2020, but stable from the 63 percent in April this year.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the industry in May this year grew to 48.2 points, from 37.5 points in May 2020, and from 46.1 points in April this year.