﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian civil construction activity increases in May

Monday, 28 June 2021 21:53:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian civil construction activity in May rose to 48.4 points, from 37.1 points in May last year, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to a report from the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI). Brazilian civil construction activity in May also improved from 46.5 points in April this year.

According to CNI, the capacity utilization of the Brazilian civil construction segment in May this year rose to 63 percent, up from 53 percent in May 2020, but stable from the 63 percent in April this year.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the industry in May this year grew to 48.2 points, from 37.5 points in May 2020, and from 46.1 points in April this year.


Tags: South America  construction  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jun

Gerdau and RHI Magnesita using blockchain to enhance performance at mill
22  Jun

Civil construction costs in greater Buenos Aires 2.7 percent up in May
21  Jun

Brazilian steel industry to continue momentum, say analysts
17  Jun

Court demands Vallourec to take emergency measures at Brazilian dam
11  Jun

Prosecutors accuse Vale and three executives of environmental crimes