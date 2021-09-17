﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian civil construction activity increases in July

Friday, 17 September 2021 21:28:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian civil construction activity in July rose to 51 points, from 48.1 points in July 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to data released by the local confederation of industries (CNI). When compared to June this year, Brazilian civil construction activity remained stable at the same 51 point-level.

CNI said the capacity utilization of the nation’s civil construction sector in July this year increased to 64 percent, up from 58 percent in July 2020, but unchanged from 64 percent in June this year.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the sector in July this year grew to 50 points, from 46.8 points in July 2020, but slightly declined from 50.2 points in June this year.


Tags: construction  South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Sep

Vale accelerates decommissioning of its Doutor iron ore waste dam
15 Sep

CSN sees Brazilian steel demand stable at pre-Covid levels
07 Sep

Grupo Bemisa to complete stretch of former CSN-owned railway project
30 Aug

Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill
24 Aug

Vale sells over 371,000 mt of iron ore using WeChat and blockchain