Brazilian civil construction activity increases in January

Monday, 28 February 2022 22:13:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian civil construction activity in January rose to 47.4 points, from 45.9 points in January 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to data released by the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI).

According to CNI, Brazilian civil construction activity in January fell from 48.2 points in December. The capacity utilization of the nation’s civil construction segment in January improved to 65 percent, from 61 percent in January 2020, but declined from 66 percent in December.

The indicator measuring the number of job positions in the Brazilian civil construction sector in January increased to 47.9 points, from 46.1 points in January 2020, but dropped from 48.6 points in December 2021.


