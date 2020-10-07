Brazilian civil construction activity increases in August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 19:35:05 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil civil construction activity in August rose to 51.4 points, from 49.2 points in August 2019, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 indicate growth, said local confederation of industries (CNI).

According to CNI, Brazilian civil construction activity in August also improved from 48.1 points in July this year.

CNI said the capacity utilization of the Brazilian civil construction segment in August grew to 60 percent, up from 58 percent in August 2019, and from 58 percent in July this year.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the sector rose to 49.5 points in August this year, from 47.9 points in August 2019, and from 46.8 points in July this year.