Friday, 28 May 2021 21:19:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in April increased to 46.5 points, from 29.4 points in April 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, the nation’s confederation of industries (CNI) said.

According to CNI’s data, local civil construction activity in April also improved from 44.9 points in March this year.

The capacity utilization of Brazil’s civil construction sector in April this year rose to 63 percent, up from 50 percent in April 2020, and from 61 percent in March this year.

CNI said that the indicator measuring the number of job positions in the industry in April this year increased to 46.1 points, from 34.7 points in April 2020, and also from 45.2 points in March this year.