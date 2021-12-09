Brazilian civil construction activity improves in October

Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:04:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in October increased to 51.7 points, from 50.7 points in October 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to a report from the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI). Brazilian civil construction activity in October also improved from 50.5 points in September this year.

The capacity utilization of Brazil’s civil construction sector in October this year grew to 66 percent, from 61 percent in October 2020, and from 65 percent in September this year.

The indicator which measures the number of job positions in the local civil construction sector in October this year slightly fell to 50.3 points, from 51.3 points in October 2020, but increased from 48.9 points in September.