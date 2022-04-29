﻿
English
Brazilian civil construction activity improves in March

Friday, 29 April 2022 20:17:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The level of utilization for the Brazilian civil construction sector has reached 68 percent, the highest level since July 2014, according to a report by the Brazilian Confederation of Industries (CNI).

The result points to a consistent performance of the sector, but it is also an indication that there are ample perspectives for improvement, considering not only the 32 percent that could be increased, but also the deficit of housing in the country, chiefly for the lower income population.

In research among the associates of CNI, 46.7 percent have indicated the shortage and high costs of raw materials as the main problem faced by the sector, while 26.7 percent blamed interest rates and 26.5 percent blamed the high tax burden.

Although elevated, the percentage of CNI associates complaining about raw materials shortage and high costs has decreased over the last four quarters.


