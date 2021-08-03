Brazilian civil construction activity improves in June

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 21:38:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in June improved to 51 points, from 44.3 points in the same month of 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, the local confederation of industries (CNI) said. Brazilian civil construction activity in June also grew from 48.4 points in May this year.

According to CNI, the capacity utilization of Brazil’s civil construction sector in June this year increased to 64 percent, up from 55 percent in June 2020, and from 63 percent in May this year.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the industry in June this year grew to 50.2 points, from 43.4 points in June 2020, and from 48.2 points in May this year.