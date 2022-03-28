Brazilian civil construction activity improves in February

Monday, 28 March 2022 21:39:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in February rose to 48.2 points, from 45.9 points in February 2021, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to data released by the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI).

CNI said Brazilian civil construction activity in February also grew from 47.4 points in January this year.

According to CNI, the capacity utilization of the nation’s civil construction segment in February rose to 65 percent, from 61 percent in February 2021, but remained stable from 65 percent in January this year.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the local civil construction sector in February improved to 49.2 points, from 46.8 points in February 2021, and up from 47.9 in January this year.