Brazilian civil construction activity improves in February

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:08:37 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in February rose to 45.9 points, from 47.5 points in February 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, the nation’s confederation of industries (CNI) said.

Despite the year-over-year increase, CNI said Brazilian civil construction activity in February remained at the same level as January this year.

CNI said the capacity utilization of the Brazilian civil construction segment in the second month of 2021 increased to 61 percent from 60 percent in February 2020 but remained unchanged, when compared to the exact same 61 percent figure seen in January this year.

According to CNI, the indicator that measures the number of job positions in the sector in February declined to 46.8 points, from 47.7 points in February 2020, but slightly increased from 46.1 points in January this year.