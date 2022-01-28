﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian civil construction activity improves in December

Friday, 28 January 2022 21:00:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian civil construction activity in December improved to 48.2 points, from 46.3 points in December 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to data released by the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI).

CNI said Brazilian civil construction activity in December decreased from 48.5 points in November.

According to CNI, the capacity utilization of the nation’s civil construction segment in December rose to 66 percent, from 62 percent in December 2020, but remained unchanged from 66 percent in November 2021.

The indicator which measures the number of job positions in the Brazilian civil construction sector in December grew to 48.6 points, from 46.9 points in December 2020, but dropped from 49 points in November 2021.


Tags: construction  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Jan

CSN to resume iron ore output at its Fernandinho mine within days
24 Jan

Draft law to limit mining and iron ore exploration in Brazil
20 Jan

Vale only miner ordered to make corrective dam measures following audit
18 Jan

Vale fined for iron ore contamination in Brazil
05 Jan

Brazilian civil construction activity increases in November