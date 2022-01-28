Brazilian civil construction activity improves in December

Friday, 28 January 2022 21:00:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in December improved to 48.2 points, from 46.3 points in December 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, according to data released by the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI).

CNI said Brazilian civil construction activity in December decreased from 48.5 points in November.

According to CNI, the capacity utilization of the nation’s civil construction segment in December rose to 66 percent, from 62 percent in December 2020, but remained unchanged from 66 percent in November 2021.

The indicator which measures the number of job positions in the Brazilian civil construction sector in December grew to 48.6 points, from 46.9 points in December 2020, but dropped from 49 points in November 2021.