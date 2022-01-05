﻿
Brazilian civil construction activity declines in November

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 23:18:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian civil construction activity in November declined to 48.5 points, from 50.3 points in November 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, said the Brazilian confederation of industries (CNI).

According to CNI, Brazilian civil construction activity in November also dropped from 51.7 points in October 2021.

The capacity utilization of Brazil’s civil construction sector in November 2021 improved to 66 percent, from 63 percent in November 2020, but remained unchanged from 66 percent in October 2021.

The indicator which measures the number of job positions in the Brazilian civil construction sector in November 2021 slightly fell to 49 points, from 49.1 points in November 2020, and also from 50.3 points in October 2021.


