Brazilian civil construction activity declines in January

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 21:28:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian civil construction activity in January declined to 45.9 points, from 47.5 points in January 2020, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 show growth, said the nation’s confederation of industries (CNI).

According to CNI, Brazilian civil construction activity in the first month of the year also fell from 46.3 points in December 2020.

The trade group said the capacity utilization of the Brazilian civil construction sector in January slightly increased to 61 percent from 60 percent in January 2020 but was down from 62 percent in December 2020.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the segment in January dropped to 46.1 points, from 47.3 points in January 2020, and from 46.9 points in December 2020.