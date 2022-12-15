﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian central bank revises GDP growth in 2022

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:43:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian central bank (Bacen) announced a revision of its forecast for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2022, from the previous figure of 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent.

According to the report of Bacen, the increase reflects positive perspectives for the sector of services, despite lower expectations for the agriculture and industry activities.

In the agriculture sector the expectations declined from stability to a 2.0 percent decline, reflecting production losses in different crops, while for industry the expectations declined from an increase of 2.4 percent to an increase of 1.9 percent, negatively affected by all industrial segments, except for the civil construction.

For 2023, Bacen is maintaining its forecast of a 1.0 percent GDP growth from 2022.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal enters pre-built construction market in Brazil

15 Dec | Steel News

HDG export offers increase in Brazil

14 Dec | Flats and Slab

Fresh high-priced sale of ex-Brazil BPI to US

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in November

13 Dec | Steel News

February shipment deals for Brazilian export slab are roughly stable

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs’ confidence in the economy declines again in December

12 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian plate exports increase in November

09 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains uptrend

09 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale updates production forecast for 2022-2030

07 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports show small increase in November

06 Dec | Steel News