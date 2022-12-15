Brazilian central bank revises GDP growth in 2022

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:43:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian central bank (Bacen) announced a revision of its forecast for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2022, from the previous figure of 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent.

According to the report of Bacen, the increase reflects positive perspectives for the sector of services, despite lower expectations for the agriculture and industry activities.

In the agriculture sector the expectations declined from stability to a 2.0 percent decline, reflecting production losses in different crops, while for industry the expectations declined from an increase of 2.4 percent to an increase of 1.9 percent, negatively affected by all industrial segments, except for the civil construction.

For 2023, Bacen is maintaining its forecast of a 1.0 percent GDP growth from 2022.