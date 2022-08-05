﻿
Brazilian automotive production increases in July

Friday, 05 August 2022 22:58:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil produced 219,000 vehicles in July, against 203,600 units in June, according to the sector association Anfavea. On yearly basis, the production increased by 33.4 percent from 164,000 mt in July 2021.

Domestic sales reached 182,000 units in July, against 178,100 units in June. Over the first seven months of 2022, domestic sales were roughly stable on yearly basis at 1.31 million units.

Exports reached 42,000 units in July, against 47,300 units in June, reflecting chiefly reduced demand from Argentina, due to the country’s exchange crisis. Considering the January-July period of 2022, exports have increased from the same period of 2021 by 28.7 percent to 288,000 units.

Anfavea’s president Marcio de Lima Leite said that the production of vehicles in Brazil is now expected to reach 2.12 million units in 2022, against previous expectations of 2.34 million units, blaming the shortage of components, chiefly semiconductors, for the reduction.


