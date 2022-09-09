Brazilian automotive production increases in August

Friday, 09 September 2022 19:49:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil produced 238,000 vehicles (cars, trucks and buses) in August, against 219,000 units in July, according to the sector association Anfavea. On a yearly basis, the production increased by 43.9 percent from 165,300 units in August 2021.

Domestic sales reached 208,600 units in August, against 182,200 units in July. Over the first eight months of 2022, domestic sales declined on yearly basis by 8.0 percent to 1.308,600 units.

Exports reached 46,800 units in August, against 42,000 units in July, while over the first eight months of the year, exports increased on yearly basis by 32.2 percent to 335,000 units.

Anfavea’s president Marcio de Lima Leite informed that the production of vehicles in Brazil is now expected to reach between 2,200,000 and 2,300,000 units in 2022, depending on the impact of factors such as presidential elections and the soccer world cup, which could result in a higher number of holidays and reduced operating days at the plants.