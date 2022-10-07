Brazilian automotive production declines in September

Friday, 07 October 2022 21:22:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil produced 207,800 vehicles in September, against 238,000 units in August, according to the sector association Anfavea. On yearly basis, the production increased by 19.3 percent from 174,200 units in September 2021.

Domestic sales reached 194,000 units in September, against 208,600 units in August. Over the first nine months of 2022, domestic sales declined on yearly basis by 4.7 percent to 1,503,000 units.

Exports reached 28,500 units in September, against 46,800 units in August, while over the first nine months of the year, exports increased on yearly basis by 31 percent to 363,000 units.

Anfavea’s president Marcio de Lima Leite said the association maintains its forecast for the production of vehicles in Brazil in a range of 2,200,000 and 2,300,000 units in 2022.