Brazilian automotive production declines in June

Friday, 08 July 2022 23:31:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian automakers produced 203,600 vehicles (cars, trucks and buses) in June, against 205,900 units in May, according to the sector association Anfavea. On yearly basis, the production increased by 21.5 percent from June 2021.

Domestic sales have reached 178,100 units in June, a 4.8 percent decline from May and a 2.4 decline from June 2021. Over the first six months of 2022, domestic sales have declined on yearly basis by 14.5 percent to 918,000 units.

Exports have reached 47,300 units in June, 2.7 percent more than in May and 41.2 percent more than in June 2021. Considering the January-June period of 2022, exports have increased from the same period of 2021 by 23.0 percent in units to 243,100 and by 33.7 percent in value to $4.88 billion, reflecting the good performance of the Brazilian products in Chile and in Argentina.

Anfavea’s president Marcio de Lima Leite informed that the forecasts for the production of vehicles in Brazil is now expected to increase from 2021 by 4.1 percent to 2.34 million units in 2022.

The previous forecast was for a 9.4 percent increase but that projection was not reached for a variety of factors, including the shortage of semiconductors, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, lockdowns in China and the exchange rate crisis in Argentina.