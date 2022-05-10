Brazilian automobile production shows small increase in April

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 20:15:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Brazil produced 185,400 automobiles in April, against 184,800 units in March, according to the auto association Anfavea. On yearly basis, the production declined by 2.9 percent from April 2021.

During the January-April period of 2022, the production reached 681,600 units, 13.6 percent less than in the same period in 2021.

For trucks, the production declined from March by 29.9 percent to 9,500units, while from April 2021 the decline was 27.6 percent.

During the January-April period of 2022, the production of trucks reached 43,900 units, a 5.0 percent decline from the same period in 2021.

According to Anfavea, the figures of April confirmed expectations for an increased performance of the sector during the second quarter of the year, despite problems derived from the shortage of semiconductors and two long holidays during the month.

Regarding the comparison on a yearly basis, the decline reflects the fact that in 2021 the shortage of semiconductors was not as intense as it is in 2022.