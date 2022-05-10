﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian automobile production shows small increase in April

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 20:15:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Brazil produced 185,400 automobiles in April, against 184,800 units in March, according to the auto association Anfavea. On yearly basis, the production declined by 2.9 percent from April 2021.

During the January-April period of 2022, the production reached 681,600 units, 13.6 percent less than in the same period in 2021.

For trucks, the production declined from March by 29.9 percent to 9,500units, while from April 2021 the decline was 27.6 percent.

During the January-April period of 2022, the production of trucks reached 43,900 units, a 5.0 percent decline from the same period in 2021.

According to Anfavea, the figures of April confirmed expectations for an increased performance of the sector during the second quarter of the year, despite problems derived from the shortage of semiconductors and two long holidays during the month.

Regarding the comparison on a yearly basis, the decline reflects the fact that in 2021 the shortage of semiconductors was not as intense as it is in 2022.


Tags: Brazil South America automotive 

Similar articles

09 May

Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 17 percent in January-March
09 Mar

Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 21.7 percent in January-February
11 Feb

Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 27.4 percent in January
10 Jan

Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 11.6 percent in 2021
08 Dec

Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 12.9 percent in January-November
16 Nov

Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 16.7 percent in January-October
05 Oct

Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 33 percent in January-August
07 Sep

Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 45.8 percent in January-July
06 Aug

Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 57.5 percent in January-June
06 Jul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 55.6 percent in January-May