Brazilian apparent steel consumption to increase 24.3 percent in 2021

Friday, 03 December 2021 21:55:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian apparent steel consumption in 2021 should increase 24.3 percent, year-over-year, to 26.7 million mt, according to a report this week from the local steel association, IABr.

IABr said the increased apparent steel consumption forecast is due to the rebound of domestic demand, following the Covid-19 crisis last year. IABr forecasted crude steel output this year to reach 36 million mt, 14.7 percent up, year-over-year, while domestic steel sales volumes should total 22.8 million mt, 17 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.

The Brazilian steel association said that due to a rebound in activity, the local steel industry is now fully supplied with steel products and commodity prices have been stable or declining for certain products.

Additionally, IABr also unveiled estimates for 2022, stating that Brazilian crude steel production in 2022 should rise 2.2 percent, year-over-year, to 36.8 million mt.

Domestic steel sales are expected to grow 2.5 percent in 2022, year-over-year, to 23.3 million mt. Apparent steel consumption in 2022 is expected to improve 1.5 percent, year-over-year, to 27 million mt.