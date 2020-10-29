﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian apparent steel consumption for longs to increase 6-8 percent in 2021

Thursday, 29 October 2020 21:02:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian longs apparent steel consumption in 2021 should increase between 6 to 8 percent, as compared to this year, a Gerdau top executive said this week.

IABr, the Brazilian steel association, said recently apparent steel consumption this year should reach 19.9 million mt, 4.7 percent down, when compared to 2019. IABr’s latest steel figure projections indicate that despite the year-over-year decline prospects seem to have improved post-Covid-19.

Gerdau CEO Gustavo Werneck told analysts civil construction in Brazil continues to show strong demand for steel products, and such a demand should boost orders to meet Brazil’s infrastructure projects.

“We’re preparing (ourselves) to meet the short-term demand. We have a good number of orders up to early 2021,” he said.


Tags: longs  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Oct

Usiminas goes from loss to profit in Q3
28  Oct

Vale changing shareholding structure to avoid power concentration
21  Oct

Vale’s CSP gets international certification, eyes US automotive market
20  Oct

CSN asks securities regulator permission to launch mining IPO
19  Oct

Brazilian crude steel production increases 7.5 percent in September