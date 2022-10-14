Brazilian antitrust authority starts evaluation of Gerdau and Randon JV

Friday, 14 October 2022 21:20:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian antitrust agency Cade announced that it is evaluating the proposal for a joint venture (JV) between the local steel producer Gerdau and the truck semi-trailer producer Randon.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the JV is designed to launch a new business, the rental of heavy vehicles, and in a second stage the rental of civil construction and agricultural machinery.

According to Cade, the companies claim that they will be able to use their expertise, the prestige of their names and the recognition they have in their areas of operation in the viability of the new business.

Cade has 240 days to conclude the evaluation, but if it considers the process as simplified in terms of competition, the outcome can be reduced to 30 days.