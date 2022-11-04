﻿
Brazilian antitrust authority approves joint venture between Gerdau and Randon

Friday, 04 November 2022 20:59:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the Brazilian steel producer Gerdau, the country’s antitrust agency Cade has approved the joint venture (JV) between the company and truck semi-trailer producer Randon.

As previously informed by SteelOrbis, the JV is designed to launch a new business, the rental of heavy vehicles, and in a second stage, the rental of civil construction and agricultural machinery.

The new company will be an association between Gerdau’s subsidiary Gerdau Next S.A. and Randon subsidiary Randon Serviços e Participações Ltda, providing adequate solutions to the demands of carriers and shippers, by providing leasing services of trucks, semi-trailers and other products related to the transportation and movement of cargo.

Randon has recently acquired US-based, semi-trailer production company, Hercules.


