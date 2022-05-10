Brazil will reduce import tax for some steel products to zero

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 20:09:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian government is expected to announce May 12 the reduction of zero of 11 products, as an alternative to reduce the inflation rate in the country, which has reached 12.85 percent during the last 12 months.

The list includes steel products used by the civil construction sector, such as rebar, wire rod and beams, which currently have a 12 percent import tax.

The price of steel products in the Brazilian domestic market was readjusted to 20 percent in April, and further increases are expected for the next days.

The price of long steel products in the domestic market currently has a premium of 16 percent over the price of the imported product after clearing customs, while for HRC such premium is 26 percent, according to information passed by a local producer during a conference with analysts last week.