Brazil to facilitate environmental licenses for mining projects

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 23:39:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian government unveiled this week a decree that aims to facilitate environmental licenses for strategic mining projects, SteelOrbis has learned.

Projects qualified under the nation’s concessions and infrastructure program, Program for Investments and Partnerships (PPI), for the production of “strategic minerals” will get the support of a special secretariat.

The secretariat will follow up on the selected project’s environmental licensing to mitigate risks and solve eventual conflicts that might exist. The Brazilian government said it should also create a multi-ministry secretariat that will review and determine which projects are considered “strategic.”


