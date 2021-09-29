Brazil Steel Congress discusses sustainability

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 21:08:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Steel Congress, which was held online on September 29 by the local steel association, IABr, discussed the challenges the industry has faced and the key initiatives implemented, as the segment shifts to cleaner energy sources.

Cristina Yuan, director of institutional affairs at IABr, said the Brazilian steel industry is ready and committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Yuan said that out of all industrial segments in Brazil, the steel industry is already the one that generates the least emissions.

Additionally, Yuan unveiled details about an IABr’s position paper about sustainability and measures needed to aid the industry. She said a clear perspective of safe supply of natural gas at competitive prices is key for the industry, as the product can take on a role of transitioning energy sources from fossil fuels to green coal.

Yuan also argued for differentiated, competitive financing for projects aiming steel production with greenhouse gas emissions, adding that the local steel industry still needs stimulus for research and innovation projects.

Benjamin Baptista, CEO at ArcelorMittal Brazil, also requested political and government support to help the local steel segment develop a sustainable industry. He said government aid would help steelmakers achieve its carbon goals.