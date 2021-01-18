﻿
Brazil mining regulator may delay decisions due to increasing Covid cases

Monday, 18 January 2021 11:00:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian mining regulator, the National Mining Agency (ANM), said it is considering delaying decisions and appeals once again due to increasing Covid cases in Brazil. The regulator took a similar decision in March last year as the pandemic hit Brazil.

ANM first delayed decisions and appeals for 40 days, meaning it would take longer than usual to process certain decisions and processes. The regulator then extended the 40-day delay announced in March to April and more recently December 2020.

ANM said the decision does not apply for the monitoring of dams, including iron ore dams. ANM is yet to announce a new delay for mining processes and decisions.


