﻿
Brazil civil construction activity declines in June

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 23:02:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian civil construction activity in June this year declined to 44.3 points from 48.2 points in June 2019, in a scale from zero to 100, in which values above 50 indicate growth, according to data released by the local confederation of industries (CNI).

According to CNI, despite the year-over-year decline, Brazilian civil construction activity in June slightly rose from 37.1 points in May this year.

CNI said the capacity utilization of the Brazilian civil construction segment in June fell to 55 percent, down from 57 percent in June 2019, but slightly up from 53 percent in May this year.

The indicator that measures the number of job positions in the segment decreased to 43.4 points in June this year, down from 47.2 points in June 2019, but up from 37.5 points in May this year.


