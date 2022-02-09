Brazil adds details about sunset review on Chinese seamless steel pipe imports

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 00:49:14 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian secretariat of foreign trade has set specific deadlines to end a sunset review on the imports of Chinese non-alloyed carbon seamless steel pipe imports.

The imports of the product under the sunset review fall under Mercosur HS codes 7304.31.10, 7304.31.90, 7304.39.10, 7304.39.20 and 7304.39.90.

The secretariat set March 28, 2022, as the final date for the probe period. Interested parties will have until April 18, 2022, to send their comments. A final decision should be issued by June 21, 2022.

In 2016, Brazil imposed anti-dumping (AD) duties ranging from $1,009.29/mt to $1,356.09/mt for different Chinese exporters.