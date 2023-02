Monday, 06 February 2023 21:46:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

German manufacturer Bosch inaugurated the expansion of its component plant for the automotive industry in the central state of Queretaro, Mexico, with an investment of $146 million, the company said in a press release.

"The project represents an investment of $146 million and the creation of more than 400 qualified jobs," the company reported last week.

Bosch has 14 plants in Mexico. As of 2020, it employed 17,200 workers and its turnover in that year was 2.7 billion.