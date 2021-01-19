Bolivian state-run steelmaker names interim CEO

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:35:14 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Bolivian state-run steelmaker company Empresa Siderúrgica Mutún (ESM) has named a new interim CEO, the ministry of mining said. Bolivia’s new mining minister, Ramiro Villavicencio Niño de Guzmán, appointed Gustavo Choque Velásquez as the new interim CEO of ESM.

Velásquez will replace former CEO Milko Alberto Moreno Antelo, who was appointed in March 2020. Neither the ministry of mining nor ESM made it clear how long Velásquez would stay as an interim CEO or whether Milko Antelo would remain at the company under a different position.

Bolivia’s new mining minister, Ramiro Villavicencio Niño de Guzmán, said works to build a steelmaking and iron ore complex at ESM was halted in 2020 during the administration of the former mining minister.

Velásquez has the challenge to help ESM complete the steelmaking and iron ore complex by 2022, as reported by SteelOrbis. The project should be completed in 30 months. Construction works were first expected for 2017, and then for June 2018. Sinosteel started preliminary works in the area in July 2018. The complex should have a 650,000 mt/year capacity iron ore concentration plant, out of which it will produce 400,000 mt/year of pellets and 250,000 mt/year of sponge iron.