BMZ expands production of hose reinforcement wire

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 16:50:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that it has launched the production of two new types of hose reinforcement wire with higher strength characteristics. Accordingly, the company has produced and shipped pilot batches of hose reinforcement wire with 0.56 mm and 0.3 mm diameter to its customers in Poland and Austria. It is noteworthy that in November alone BMZ produced 3,300 mt of wire, considerably exceeding the level fixed in the same month of the previous year and also constituting a record in the current year. This was mainly due to the maintenance works at its 25 wire mills at its steel-wire workshop No. 2.

In general, the company is capable of producing 40 types of hose reinforcement wire with 0.15-0.8 mm in diameter with different strength characteristics.

In 2020, in terms of value BMZ’s  hose reinforcement wire exports totaled $24 million, with shipments to 16 countries, in particular to Singapore, Japan, South Korea and the US, SteelOrbis has learned.


