BlueScope Steel expects strong performance for FY 2019-20 despite Covid-19

Monday, 20 July 2020 17:48:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has announced that it expects its EBIT to be around $560 million for the financial year 2019-20 ended on June 30, while the company’s EBIT is predicted to be approximately $260 million in second half of the financial year. The company stated that its balance sheet remained strong with preliminary unaudited net cash of around $100 million.

BlueScope Steel managing director and CEO Mark Vassella said, “The results show a strong performance in the face of challenging conditions caused primarily by the Covid-19 pandemic.” However, he warned that a high level of uncertainty remains in the company’s major markets at the start of financial year 2020-2021 based on the coronavirus pandemic and weaker steel spreads.

BlueScope Steel noted that business conditions have been generally better than its expectations owing to continuing building and construction demand in major markets. Besides, the company is reviewing the carrying value of the New Zealand and Pacific Steel segment due to the expectations of lower sustainable earnings in the longer-term. The segment is expected to report a loss of around $200 million.