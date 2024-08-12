 |  Login 
Blockade of ArcelorMittal Mexico plummets steel production by 60 percent in June

Monday, 12 August 2024 11:16:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Steel production in Mexico recorded the worst steel contraction in Mexican corporate history. In June, it plummeted 60.7 percent, year-over-year. Measured compared to the previous month, the collapse was 50.5 percent, in both cases there are no precedents, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

The Mining Union led by Congressman Napoleón Gómez Urrutia took part in the ArcelorMittal facilities in Mexico from May 24 to July 19.

The contraction in steel production corresponds to the basic iron and steel industry that integrates the steel complexes and the manufacture of primary slabs in Mexico.

In annual comparison, the historical record was the 43.8 percent drop in January 2009. In the monthly comparison, the historical record was the 25.1 percent drop in December 2008. In both, the contraction in steel production was derived from the international financial crisis of 2008.

The casualties recorded by Inegi show that the blockade of the largest steel company in Mexico by the Mining Union had a greater impact than a global financial crisis.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

