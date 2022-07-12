﻿
BHP to face Samarco lawsuit in London court

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 19:42:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The UK’s High Court of Justice has decided that a collective action against BHP, in relation to an accident at the Brazilian iron ore pellet producer Samarco, could be settled in courts of the United Kingdom.

BHP, which shares the control of Samarco with the Brazilian miner Vale, will face a lawsuit estimated at GBP 5 billion, in relation to the accident occurred in 2015 that caused 19 deaths and a massive environmental accident, considered as the largest in Brazil history.

The lawsuit is conducted by the law firm PGMBM, specialized in large group lawsuits, and involves 200,000 victims, including the members of an indigenous community, the governments of 25 cities, 531 companies and 14 religious institutions.

BHP is reportedly considering asking for a dismissal of the lawsuit, as a similar one is already taking place in Brazil.


