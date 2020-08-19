﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

BHP plans to divest its thermal coal assets to focus on premium-quality coking coal

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 17:23:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced that it will divest three of its thermal coal assets and plans to focus on premium-quality coking coals as the steelmakers seek to improve blast furnace productivity and reduce emissions.

BHP stated that it is still considering all options including a potential demerger of these assets, or trade sale opportunities for value. The company will largely concentrate on premium hard coking coal as it is long-life, low-cost asset and has the advantage of decarbonisation.

This strategic move will help the company to simplify its coal portfolio and improve its competitiveness.


Tags: raw mat  BHP  coking coal  mining  Australia  Oceania  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Aug

BHP Billiton: Iron ore prices might ease with recovery in supply from Brazil
17  Aug

Monadelphous signs contract with BHP to upgrade its Western Australia operations
30  Jul

Fortescue posts record iron ore shipments for FY 2019-20 despite Covid-19
30  Jul

Anglo American posts lower net profit for H1
28  Jul

Pacific Energy to build power station at Fortescue’s Solomon mine