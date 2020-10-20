BHP Billiton’s iron ore output up in July-Sept, likely to fall in Oct-Dec

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 14:44:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first quarter of financial year 2020-21 ended September 30. The company achieved an iron ore output of 66 million mt in the given period, increasing by eight percent year on year, and decreasing by one percent compared to the previous quarter. Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) achieved higher volumes reflecting record production at Jimblebar and a strong performance across the supply chain. Iron ore output in the December quarter is expected to be impacted by Mining Area C and South Flank major tie-in activity and maintenance.

BHP Billiton expects its iron ore production to range between 244-253 million mt in the financial year 2020-21, remaining unchanged from the previous guidance, due to the completion of major maintenance planned for the September quarter this year.

In the first quarter of financial year 2020-21, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production increased by four percent year on year to 10 million mt, although the company is monitoring for any potential impacts from restrictions on coal imports into China. The miner’s metallurgical coal production guidance for the financial year 2020-2021 has remained unchanged and stands at between 40 million mt and 44 million mt.