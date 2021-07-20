BHP Billiton sees increase in iron ore output for FY 2020-2021

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 10:04:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the financial year 2020-2021 ended June 30. The company’s iron ore production in the given period increased by two percent to 254 million mt, , reflecting record production at Jimblebar and Mining Area C, which included first ore from South Flank in May 2021. This was achieved despite significant weather impacts, temporary rail labor shortages due to COVID-19 related border restrictions and the planned Mining Area C and South Flank major tie-in activity. Strong operational performance across the supply chain reflected continued improvements in car dumper performance and reliability, and train cycle times.

BHP Billiton said it expects its iron ore production to range between 246 and 255 million mt for the 2022 financial year as the company continues to focus on incremental volume growth through productivity improvements.

In the financial year 2020-21, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production decreased by one percent to 41 million mt in line with original guidance. Production is expected to be between 39 and 44 million mt in the 2022 financial year as restrictions on coal imports into China are expected to remain for a number of years. Production is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year due to planned wash plant maintenance in the first half of the year.