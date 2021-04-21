BHP Billiton posts record iron ore output for July-March

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 11:29:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first nine months ended March 31 of the financial year 2020-21. The company achieved a record iron ore output of 188.3 million mt in the given period, increasing by four percent year on year, reflecting record production at Jimblebar and a strong performance across the supply chain. This record performance was achieved despite significant weather impacts in December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, and the planned Mining Area C and South Flank major tie-in activity. Meanwhile, commissioning activities for South Flank are expected to start in the June 2021 quarter. The company’s iron ore output in the January-March quarter totaled 59.9 million mt, down by four percent compared to the previous quarter.

BHP Billiton said it expects its iron ore production to range between 245-255 million mt in the financial year 2020-21, remaining unchanged from the previous guidance. Volumes are expected to be in the upper half of the guidance range as a result of the strong performance at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO).

In the first nine months of the financial year 2020-21, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production decreased by two percent year on year to 28.8 million mt. The miner’s metallurgical coal production guidance for the financial year 2020-2021 has been reduced to between 39 million mt and 41 million mt from the previous guidance of 40-44 million mt, as a result of significant wet weather impacts during the December 2020 and March 2021 quarters. The company continues to monitor for any potential impacts on volumes from restrictions on coal imports into China.