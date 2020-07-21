﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

BHP Billiton posts record iron ore output, Covid-19 risks remain

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 13:38:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the financial year 2019-20 ended June 30. The company achieved an iron ore output of 248.2 million mt in the given period, increasing by four percent year on year, amid strong demand from China. In the fourth quarter of the financial year, on the other hand, iron ore production amounted to 66.73 million mt, rising by seven percent year on year. The company achieved record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO), Caval Ridge and Poitrel despite impacts from wet weather and the coronavirus pandemic. BHP met its full-year production guidance for iron ore, SteelOrbis understands. 

BHP Billiton expects its iron ore production to range between 244-253 million mt in the financial year 2020-21 due to a major maintenance planned for the September 2020 quarter. The company warned that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic threatened the short-term demand outlook for its key commodities.

In the full financial year 2019-20, BHP Billiton's metallurgical coal production declined by three percent to 41.12 million mt, while the output decreased by two percent year on year to 11.61 million mt in the June quarter, both year on year. The company met its metallurgical coal production guidance for the full financial year of 2019-20. The miner’s metallurgical coal production guidance for the financial year 2020-2021 stands at between 40 million mt and 44 million mt as it reflects an expected deterioration in the market outlook due to the impact of the pandemic.


Tags: iron ore  Coronavirus  BHP  Oceania  mining  raw mat  steelmaking  Australia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Jul

Fortescue posts record iron ore shipments for FY 2019-20 despite Covid-19
28  Jul

Pacific Energy to build power station at Fortescue’s Solomon mine
27  Jul

Australian iron ore exports break $100 billion mark in FY 2019-20
21  Jul

Vale’s iron ore output down 7.1 percent in H1, maintains guidance
17  Jul

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments rise in Q2 despite Covid-19