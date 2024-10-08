BFs at SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieve highest-ever liquid steel output in H1 FY 2024-25

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) achieved the highest-ever liquid hot metal output from its two blast furnaces BF 1 and BF 5 in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal 2024-25, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 8.

According to the company, BF 1 and BF 2 achieved liquid hot metal outputs of 483,789 mt and 1,512,543 mt, respectively, the highest-ever outputs recorded in the half year of any fiscal year.

RSP’s Hot Strip Mill-2 recorded production of 1,264,792 mt of hot rolled coil during the period, a rise of 8.9 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.