Beyçelik Gestamp to invest €50 million in chassis production

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 17:10:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Beyçelik Gestamp will invest €50 million in a new plant to be built in Automotive Supply Industry Specialized Organized Industrial Zone (TOSB), in Gebze, outside Istanbul.

The plant is expected to start chassis production next year and will provide 750 jobs.

The plant, which will have the largest indoor area built at one time in TOSB, will be the second investment to be made by Beyçelik Gestamp in TOSB, while this investment has been the largest investment made in the industry during the pandemic.

The company designs and manufactures chassis components, hot and cold formed body frames, metal external parts and their molds in the automotive industry. Beyçelik Gestamp employs 25,000 people.

“From our plant, which we will build with high efficient and zero defect-oriented industry 4 infrastructure, we will supply chassis products for the vehicles that our customers will produce in the next 10 years. We aim to start production at the end of 2022,” Baran Çelik, board chairman of Beyçelik Gestamp, said.