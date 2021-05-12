Belgo Bekaert’s Osasco mill launches certified strand greased wires

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 23:08:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Belgo Bekaert, a joint venture (JV) between ArcelorMittal and the Bekaert Group in Brazil, has launched a Post-Tensioning Institute (PTI)-certified strand greased steel wire, the company said on Wednesday.

The product will be produced at the company’s Osasco mill, located in the city of same name in São Paulo state. The mill is the company’s first plant outside the US to produce the product.

Belgo said that having a PTI-certified product guarantees that all manufacturing procedures are audited according to international norms.