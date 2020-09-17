﻿
Belarus-based Miory Steel produces first cold strip coil

Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:48:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Belarusian steel producer Miory Steel has produced the first cold strip coil at the new reversing cold rolling mill (RCM), which was supplied by SMS Group. The RCM is part of a new, integrated and expandable production complex for the manufacture of tinplate.

SMS Group supplied the production equipment for the new facility, including the complete rolling and strip processing lines. The equipment has an annual capacity of 150,000 mt of tinplate. In a further expansion, the capacity is planned to be increased to 240,000 mt. With its rolled products, Miory Steel meets the needs of the packaging industry as well as demand for cold rolled thin sheet. The majority of the production is intended for export, especially to Russia and other CIS countries and to the EU.

The other plants will be put into operation step by step according to the production flow, as SteelOrbis understands.


