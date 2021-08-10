Belarus-based Miory Steel produces first 0.1 mm tinplate in CIS

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 16:30:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Miory Steel, a relatively new mill located in Belarus, has recently mastered production of tinplate of 0.1 mm thickness, which is a first for the CIS region.

The company’s electrolytic tinning line started its operations in February this year, while before it was able to produce tinplate only of 0.13-0.5 mm thickness. Mastering the new product dimensions automatically includes Miory Steel in the world leaders of such tinplate output.

The product is widely used in the packaging industry and will be sold in the CIS market as well as in Europe, SteelOrbis understands. Miory Steel plans to produce not less than 10,000 mt of tinplate per month or around 150,000 mt per year, according to the company’s strategy. In addition, it plans to sell annealed cold rolled products.