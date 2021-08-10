﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Belarus-based Miory Steel produces first 0.1 mm tinplate in CIS

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 16:30:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Miory Steel, a relatively new mill located in Belarus, has recently mastered production of tinplate of 0.1 mm thickness, which is a first for the CIS region.

The company’s electrolytic tinning line started its operations in February this year, while before it was able to produce tinplate only of 0.13-0.5 mm thickness. Mastering the new product dimensions automatically includes Miory Steel in the world leaders of such tinplate output.

The product is widely used in the packaging industry and will be sold in the CIS market as well as in Europe, SteelOrbis understands. Miory Steel plans to produce not less than 10,000 mt of tinplate per month or around 150,000 mt per year, according to the company’s strategy. In addition, it plans to sell annealed cold rolled products.


Tags: CIS  flats  steelmaking  tinplate  Belarus  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Aug

Turkish coated steel prices still under pressure from low demand
09  Aug

Metinvest’s pig iron output up 8% in H1 amid higher output at Mariupol plants
04  Aug

OMK launches new slitting line at its Tatarstan-based mill
30  Jul

NLMK Lipetsk receives first batch of main process equipment for HDG line
27  Jul

MMK continues increasing container shipments