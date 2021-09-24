﻿
Belarus-based BMZ to deliver more wire rod to Serbia

Friday, 24 September 2021 16:39:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that it will continue to supply 1008 grade wire rod to Serbia. Steel products are supplied to the country through Serbia-based Belmet DOO.

BMZ plans to supply about 2,000 mt of wire rod under a previously concluded contract by the end of September-October. As a result of the negotiations at the International Agricultural Fair Novi Sad, several potential buyers expressed their interest in concluding contracts for the supply of reinforcing steel and wire rod. The company also received a booking of 1,100 mt wire rod.

According to the company’s statement, there is serious demand for wire rod in Serbia. The construction industry in Serbia is well developed and the country has a free trade agreement.


