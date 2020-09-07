﻿
Belarus-based BMZ strengthens its positions in Israel

Monday, 07 September 2020 16:01:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-August period of the current year, despite the deteriorating conditions worldwide caused by Covid-19, Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) managed to significantly increase its production volumes and, in particular, its export shipments of rebar. The main support came from Israeli customers.

Accordingly, during the first eight months of the current year the company produced and shipped to its foreign customers over 62,000 mt of rebar in coils, which is more than 25 percent higher than the volumes achieved in the same period last year. In particular, Israel accounted for over 25 percent of the total export shipments. It is noteworthy, that the cooperation between Israeli customers and BMZ became possible after the latter was certified for compliance with the requirements of the Israeli standard SI 4466-3: 2013. In addition, BMZ was supported by cooperation with its long-term partner Duferco, which has a long-term contract with Israel for the supply of weldable rebars in coils, micro-alloyed with vanadium.


