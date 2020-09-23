Belarus-based BMZ strengthens its positions in Africa

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:53:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) shipped 564,000 mt of rebar to its customers, 90 percent of which was shipped abroad, the company has announced.

In terms of value, BMZ’s rebar export shipments totaled $200 million, SteelOrbis has learned. Apart from the most traditional destinations - Russia, Israel, Lithuania, Ukraine and the UK - BMZ has advanced in its cooperation with customers from African countries, in particular, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Benin and Ghana. Accordingly, during the first eight months of the current year in terms of value, the company’s rebar exports to this region exceeded $11 million, having increased by almost 20 percent year on year.