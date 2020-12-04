Belarus-based BMZ strengthens its position in Romania

Friday, 04 December 2020 10:45:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taking advantage of the decreased steel production in the European Union caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) managed to significantly increase its steel shipments to Romania this year.

Accordingly, in the January-October period of the current year, BMZ exported to Romania over 33,000 mt of steel products, among which were steel rolled structurals, wire rod, seamless pipes and bronze-plated bead wire, up 189 percent year on year. In terms of value, BMZ’s steel exports to Romania in the given period totaled $21 million, which made Romania one of Top 10 importers of BMZ’s products.

In general, in the first ten months of the current year BMZ exported over 800,000 mt of steel products to 23 countries in the European Union. According to the company’s statement, BMZ expanded its presence most notably in Finland, France, Romania and Austria.